5 booked for assaulting man in restaurant over children’s fight

A woman and her four associates were booked for allegedly assaulting a 32-year-old man at a restaurant in Sector-89 as he made a child apologise to his son after a small fight between them, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The victim was rushed to Sector-10A government hospital as he sustained multiple bruises and cuts on his face, abdomen and limbs. (Representational image)

The woman was the mother of the child who was made to apologise. The incident took place when the victim, Vikas Kumar, was celebrating his wedding anniversary with his family and friends at the restaurant on Friday night, they added.

Police said Kumar and his wife, Mandira, were having dinner with other guests. Their minor son was playing in a children’s park inside the restaurant and had a fight with the accused woman’s son. Kumar brought his son inside after making them apologise to each other, they added.

Soon, the child’s mother and a man approached Kumar. After an argument, she slapped Kumar alleging that he hit her son and the man accompanying her also assaulted him, after which both of them left the spot. However, within 10 minutes, four more suspects barged into the restaurant and assaulted Kumar again and threatened him with dire consequences. His wife and friends were also injured while trying to save him. The restaurant guards intervened and which the suspects fled. Kumar was rushed to Sector-10A government hospital as he sustained multiple bruises and cuts on his face, abdomen and limbs, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police public relations officer, said that they have the CCTV footage of the incident and the suspects, including the woman, were identified.

“Both the sons of Kumar and the accused woman were mere eight-year-old, and the entire incident was a fallout of a small fight between two children in the park. The suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.

On Kumar’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the woman and the other suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-10 police station on Saturday.