5,042 new Covid-19 cases reported, includes backlog of 1,000

The district on Thursday recorded 5,042 new Covid-19 infections, the highest single-day spike. However, officials said that this includes a backlog of 1,000 cases that could not be included in the bulletin over the past few days.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, confirmed that the results of 1,000 tests that were withheld over the past few days were included and that the actual positives over the last 24 hours were around 3,800 to 4,000. “The test results of 1,000 persons were accumulated in the past few days as they could not be traced or contacted. But we took the help of the police and traced all these persons. After verifying their details and addresses, the results were declared today,” said Yadav.

With the spike, the total cases in the district reached 118,499, with active cases at 33,893, of whom 32,873 are in home isolation. Besides, 2,259 patients also recovered from Covid-19, according to the health department data.

Health department officials said they were carrying out aggressive testing in large outbreak regions (LORs). “Over 12,000 tests were conducted today (Thursday) and we have constituted teams that will visit the LORs for testing, tracing and screening. We want to reduce the positivity rate, which is around 23% to 24% presently,” said Yadav.

As many as nine Covid-related deaths were also reported on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths in the district to 462. Also, only 455 beneficiaries received the first dose of the vaccine on Thursday, as vaccinations were put on hold due to increased workload and reduced staff strength.

Dr Yadav said that slots for vaccination of people aged above 18 years would be available after May 1, only if the state government get its quota of vaccines. “At present, vaccines have not been received and we may get it on Friday, but this is not confirmed. Session sites would be set up only after adequate doses are received by the state government,” said Yadav.

In a move to involved the private sector for vaccine outreach, private clinics and health centres can participate in the vaccinate drive in collaboration with the health department, said Yadav. “A meeting of the district task force on Covid-19 will be held on Friday, in which all the modalities of vaccine roll out at local level will be finalised in line with the guidelines received from the government,” said Yadav.