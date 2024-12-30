578 arrested in 202; Gurugram cops bust 80 gangs, recover 2.9 crores

Gurugram Police arrested at least 578 individuals, including 378 drug smugglers, and busted over 80 criminal gangs in 2024, officers said on Monday. Among those arrested were 47 wanted criminals from Haryana and other states, many carrying rewards, police said. Of the 80 busted gangs, 46 were interstate vehicle theft syndicates responsible for 255 cases of vehicle lifting, officials said. (Representational image)

Of the 80 busted gangs, 46 were interstate vehicle theft syndicates responsible for 255 cases of vehicle lifting, officials said. These gangs were found to be stealing 12-14 vehicles daily from the city, a persistent issue for law enforcement. Police arrested 102 gang members and recovered stolen property worth ₹2.91 crore.

Additionally, six gangs were busted in connection with burglaries, leading to the arrest of 19 members and 30 cases being solved. Gurugram police recovered ₹33.45 lakh in this series of arrests. Similarly, six other gangs were busted for snatching, which led to 13 members being arrested and 22 cases being solved. Police also recovered 2,635 mobile phones worth ₹5.93 crore and solved over 406 cases, seizing ₹3.67 crore in cash during raids.

Cybercrime saw a sharp rise in Gurugram, with criminals syphoning ₹500 crore through various frauds, up from ₹210 crore in 2023, police officers aware of the data said. For the first time, police arrested 23 bank officials for providing mule accounts to cybercriminals, they added.

“Vehicle theft, burglaries, snatching, ATM frauds, and dacoities remain persistent challenges,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police. “We are intensifying our crackdown on these crimes, but cybercrime is a growing menace,” he added.