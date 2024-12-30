Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

578 arrested in 202; Gurugram cops bust 80 gangs, recover 2.9 crores

ByDebashish Karmakar
Dec 31, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Among those arrested were 47 wanted criminals from Haryana and other states, many carrying rewards, police said

Gurugram Police arrested at least 578 individuals, including 378 drug smugglers, and busted over 80 criminal gangs in 2024, officers said on Monday. Among those arrested were 47 wanted criminals from Haryana and other states, many carrying rewards, police said. 

Of the 80 busted gangs, 46 were interstate vehicle theft syndicates responsible for 255 cases of vehicle lifting, officials said. (Representational image)
Of the 80 busted gangs, 46 were interstate vehicle theft syndicates responsible for 255 cases of vehicle lifting, officials said. (Representational image)

Of the 80 busted gangs, 46 were interstate vehicle theft syndicates responsible for 255 cases of vehicle lifting, officials said. These gangs were found to be stealing 12-14 vehicles daily from the city, a persistent issue for law enforcement. Police arrested 102 gang members and recovered stolen property worth 2.91 crore. 

According to police, 46 gangs were busted for autolifting, and 102 members of such gangs were arrested. The arrests also lead to the recovery of 2.91 crore. Similarly, 14 gangs were busted for organised thefts, with 40 members of such gangs being arrested in connection to at least 71 cases, which were solved. Police said that this set of arrests led to the recovery of 31.62 lakh in stolen property. 

Additionally, six gangs were busted in connection with burglaries, leading to the arrest of 19 members and 30 cases being solved. Gurugram police recovered 33.45 lakh in this series of arrests. Similarly, six other gangs were busted for snatching, which led to 13 members being arrested and 22 cases being solved. Police also recovered 2,635 mobile phones worth 5.93 crore and solved over 406 cases, seizing 3.67 crore in cash during raids. 

Cybercrime saw a sharp rise in Gurugram, with criminals syphoning 500 crore through various frauds, up from 210 crore in 2023, police officers aware of the data said. For the first time, police arrested 23 bank officials for providing mule accounts to cybercriminals, they added. 

“Vehicle theft, burglaries, snatching, ATM frauds, and dacoities remain persistent challenges,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police. “We are intensifying our crackdown on these crimes, but cybercrime is a growing menace,” he added. 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On