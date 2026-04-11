6800+ complaints resolved in Gurugram: ADC

The district administration on Friday said it resolved over 6,800 public complaints received under the “Samadhan Shivirs” initiative over the last one year, while directing officials to ensure time-bound and satisfactory resolution of all complaints. The ADC said the focus must remain on effective redressal rather than procedural closure .

At a review meeting on Friday, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sonu Bhatt said the priority is to ensure timely and satisfactory resolution of public grievances and directed officials that any negligence will not be tolerated as the chief minister is personally monitoring the process.

Bhatt said that out of 8,389 complaints — related to road, traffic, water, electricity, etc— received so far, 6,801 have already been resolved, while 257 are under process, 735 have been rejected and 45 are under litigation. He said the focus must remain on effective redressal rather than procedural closure.

The ADC emphasised that providing accessible and transparent services to citizens remains the administration’s top priority. The “Samadhan Shivirs” initiative, launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices by resolving issues at a single platform.

Bhatt directed all departments to ensure that complaints are not treated as mere “formalities.” “Officials must directly contact complainants after resolving their issues and take feedback. This feedback must be updated on the portal to ensure that cases do not reopen,” he said.

He also instructed departments to maintain transparency in reporting and update resolved complaints on the portal a day before review meetings so that meetings focus only on pending and critical cases.

Officials were further directed to present clear and updated progress reports reflecting accurate disposal of complaints under the designated categories. The move aims to streamline the grievance redressal mechanism and improve efficiency in service delivery.

Senior officials present at the meeting included joint commissioner (Manesar) Lokesh Yadav, ACP Sushila, district development and panchayat officer Navneet Kaur, deputy district education officer Deepti, and lead district manager Vinod Kumar Bajaj.