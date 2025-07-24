700 kilos of cattle meat seized, nine booked in crackdown on cow slaughter in Nuh

Acting on a tip-off, Nuh police raided a house in Rithath village late Monday night, seizing over 700 kilograms of suspected cattle meat, severed cattle limbs, motorcycles, and tools allegedly used in illegal cattle slaughter. A case was registered at Pingwan police station on Tuesday. Nuh police raided a house in Rithath village late Monday night, seizing over 700 kilograms of suspected cattle meat. (Representational Image)

The crackdown, led by the district’s cow protection task force, has brought renewed attention to the scale of illegal cattle slaughter in the region, and the police say it could be part of a larger network operating across south Haryana.

The suspects have been identified as Wakki alias Vakeel and Mohammad Nadeem, a father-son duo from Rithath village, along with others from Akera and Mewli villages. They have been booked under sections 13(1), 13(3), and 17 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, which prohibits cow slaughter and related activities in an FIR registered at on Tuesday at Pingwan police station.

According to Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar, the raid followed specific intelligence. “We believe this is a significant blow to an organised network of cattle smugglers and illegal butchers. Multiple motorcycles, likely used for transport, and weapons and tools used in the slaughter were recovered,” he said.

Police said special teams have been deployed to arrest the suspects, and further raids are underway to trace others involved. Investigators are also probing links to wider cattle smuggling routes in the region.

Nuh superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar has directed his teams to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards such illegal activities.

“Our crackdown on cow slaughter is not only a matter of enforcing the law but also a step towards reinforcing law and order in the region,”spokesperson Krishan Kumar said. “We appeal to citizens to immediately report such activities to the authorities.”

The police said they are taking care to ensure the investigation remains evidence-based and procedural.

The seized meat has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the results are awaited.

While police action against illegal slaughter is mandated under state law, crackdowns in Haryana—particularly in Muslim-majority Nuh—often unfold against a backdrop of vigilante violence. In the past, cattle transportation and meat shops in the region have been targeted by cow protection groups, sometimes resulting in deaths. The district has seen repeated tensions around the issue, and rights groups have warned that such operations must remain strictly within the ambit of law to avoid communal flare-ups.

Police believe the network was involved in large-scale sourcing and distribution of cattle meat across district borders. More arrests are likely in the coming days as the investigation continues.