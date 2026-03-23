A fire broke out in a quick commerce platform’s warehouse in Gurugram’s Kadipur area on Saturday evening, briefly trapping around eight people, fire officials said on Sunday. All occupants were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported. 8 briefly trapped as fire hits Gurugram warehouse, all escape safely

According to fire department officials, the blaze started on the ground floor of a two-storey house and quickly spread to the first floor. By the time residents upstairs noticed the smoke, the fire had intensified, forcing some to jump from the rear side of the building while others climbed onto neighbouring rooftops, eyewitnesses said.

Videos circulating on social media show a man jumping from the roof as bystanders urged him to do so. Officials said 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control after a firefighting operation lasting around two hours. The Sector 37 fire station received a call about the incident at 3.28pm from the warehouse owner and teams reached the spot by 3.45pm. “By the time our team reached the spot, the citizens had already escaped the building,” a fire official told HT on Sunday.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine the cause and examine any lapses in safety measures.