A tough ride on potholed, damaged Golf Course Road

The Raghvendra Marg Upas Road which merges into the DLF 5 underpass has deteriorated and developed uneven patches, with motorists calling it unsafe to travel.

The bituminous layer on the 500-meter stretch between South Point Mall and One Horizon Centre on the Golf Course Road has worn off, exposing uneven sub-layers.

The maintenance of the busy road along the underpass, built to reduce commuter distress between the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway (NH-8) toll plaza and sector 55-56 areas, is yet to be completed, said an official privy to the matter.

Commuters claim the patch merging into the underpass has undergone significant surface wearing, especially due to the continuous spell of heavy rainfall earlier in September.

“I recently passed through this stretch on my two-wheeler while heading towards Sikanderpur; surface undulations have started to crop up on the stretch, making my commute jittery and unstable. Besides, motorists are often seen overspeeding on the stretch,” said Gaurav, who works for an instant delivery app.

He called for urgent repair work to avoid any untoward incidents on the busy thoroughfare.

Another commuter, Narender Mehta, a resident of Sector 43, who frequently uses the underpass, said the uneven surface poses a serious threat to motorcycle riders. “The underpass road in DLF 5 needs to be restored to its optimum condition to ensure smooth traffic flow in all nearby sectors, such as 44 and 45.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), responsible for maintenance of master roads, distanced itself from the delay in carrying out the repair work. “DLF authorities are responsible for its maintenance,” said a senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity.

The GMDA was reportedly given the responsibility of the amintence of the crucial underpass on Golf Course Road developed by realty major DLF along with the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), until its contract expired in 2023. Notably, it is located between the offices of major multinational corporations (MNCs) and a luxury township.

A spokesperson from the DLF acknowledged that the road surface at a few locations along Raghvendra Marg has experienced “wear and tear” due to what they described as “higher-than-normal rainfall” during the monsoon season.

“DLF has already initiated the necessary preparatory work for repairing the damaged stretches, particularly in the underpasses. The work order has been awarded, and repairs are scheduled to commence early next week. The underpass road sections are expected to be completed by October 31, 2025,” the spokesperson said.