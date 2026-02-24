Affiliation row: Kin of students who missed boards move court

At least 9 of 11 parents moved the Punjab and Haryana high court on February 19, 2026, seeking relief from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow their wards to write class 10 board examinations. The parents alleged that the school had directed them last year to deposit ₹3,000 per student to facilitate their children’s appearance for boards.

Eleven class 10 students of Educrest International School were unable to appear for their board examinations on February 17 and 21, after it came to light that the school’s valid affiliation was only up to class 8.

On February 18, father of one of the students, Rajendra Singh, filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered at Sector 9A police station under sections 3(5) (common intention), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Singh said, “We feel cheated and are deeply distressed over the situation. We are hopeful that the court’s decision will be in our favour and that our children’s academic year will not be wasted.”

The parents alleged that the school had directed them last year to deposit ₹3,000 per student to facilitate their children’s appearance for boards. As the school was not affiliated with CBSE, it had attached its Class 10 students to two private schools in New Delhi for board registration.

However, one of the private schools to which the 11 students were initially assigned was suspended in October. The students were then shifted and enrolled in another private school in Palwal. In November, the Palwal-based school wrote a letter to the CBSE, seen by HT, stating that the 11 students could not be included in their enrolment list due to their late direct admission, said district education department officials.

The matter came to light on the day of the first board examination. Officials from the district elementary education office (DEEO) examined the credentials of Educrest International School and found that it lacked authorisation from the CBSE to run classes 9 and 10.

District education officer (DEO) Capt. Indu Boken (Retd), told HT on Monday, that she had not recommended Educrest for affiliationin March, 2022, after the school failed to meet 15 norms, including deficiencies in its building infrastructure.

Meanwhile, DEEO Saroj Dahiya declined to comment to HT on the next course of action.

Another parent, requesting anonymity, said, “Principal Ridhima Kataria met some parents. But we are totally at a loss. My child is extremely stressed. Two board examinations have already happened. Strict action must be taken against principal, chairman Vinay Kataria and vice principal Simar Batra.”

HT tried to contact the chairman and principal for comment but they did not respond.