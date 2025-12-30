After agency exit, MCG to restart stray dog vaccination in January

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) vaccinated 4,524 stray dogs and sterilised 3,585 between January 1 and July 31, 2025, but the vaccination and sterilisation drive has remained stalled after the two agencies engaged for the programme withdrew their services, officials said. Corporation signs ₹ 10 crore MoU, boosts targets and plans mobile vaccination units, alongside monthly reporting to the Animal Welfare Board of India. (HT Archive)

Currently, the MCG has one private agency, Maa Baglamukhi, on board and has signed a ₹10 crore memorandum of understanding with the Vedanta Anil Agarwal Foundation for the vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs in the city. “The programme has been halted since July after the two agencies became non-functional and eventually withdrew nearly two months before the contract expiry. However, the drive is expected to resume from January 5, 2026,” said Hariom (single name), nodal officer at the MCG.

Officials said the monthly target for vaccination and sterilisation has been significantly increased. While the earlier target was to vaccinate and sterilise 300 to 600 dogs per month, it has now been raised to 1,200 to 2,000 dogs per month. “The vaccination drive will resume soon, and if feeders request vaccination in their localities, a bus equipped with the necessary facilities will be sent to vaccinate the stray dogs,” the official said.

Animal rights activists and dog lovers criticised the corporation, alleging inaction on the ground. “No vaccination or sterilisation of stray dogs has been carried out. Today, we are forced to rely on private veterinarians and agencies to get dogs vaccinated. Feeders are still confused about designated feeding spots, and nothing has changed throughout the year,” said Prof. Subash Sapra, a resident of Gurugram and a dog lover.

Ashna Sachdeva, a resident of Sector 31, raised concerns over compliance with animal birth control norms. “Agencies are supposed to follow ABC rules while handling stray dogs in communities. But are these rules actually being followed? Are the agencies even aware of them? We have called the helpline number multiple times, but no one answers,” she said.

Meanwhile, officials said that nearly 2,433 stray cattle were shifted to gaushalas, while 4,725 stray monkeys were captured and released into the Aravallis. The two agencies engaged for monkey capture, KD Private Limited and Scorpio Private Limited, have shown limited progress, officials said. “We have now floated fresh tenders for new agencies,” Hariom said.

MCG officials also reported resistance during enforcement. On Monday in Sector 56, some miscreants allegedly tried to obstruct the removal of stray cattle from roads while vans were collecting them. “An FIR has been filed against the individuals at the local police station, and we are taking strict action against those responsible,” said Hariom.

Officials added that the MCG has been directed to submit a monthly report on stray dogs in the district to the Animal Welfare Board of India, which will forward the data to the Centre. As per the directions, the corporation will include details of all actions taken, including vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs and complaints received from residents.