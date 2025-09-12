After weeks of inaction, Ardee City RWA steps in to repair streetlights and roads

The local resident welfare association (RWA) of Ardee City started repairing dysfunctional streetlights and potholes using community funds after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) failed to take action upon their complaints for nearly a month, said residents on Thursday. President of Ardee City RWA said around 150 streetlights have been non-functional for three weeks, despite repeated reminders to the MCG.

“The roads are in terrible condition and without streetlights accidents have taken place. Senior citizens avoid walking once it is dark,” said Chaitali Mandhotra, an RWA member. “The roads filled with potholes are unsafe, and it was a risk we could no longer ignore. After a month-long follow-up with no results, we had no choice but to start the repairs from September 9 using our own funds.”

Mahesh Mathur, a senior citizen living in B Block, said, “I used to go for evening walks, but I stopped because it’s pitch dark. Coming back home made me anxious and my children worried. The RWA has started fixing lights now, but this should have been done long ago,” he said.

Praveen Yadav, president of Ardee City RWA, said around 150 streetlights have been non-functional for three weeks, despite repeated reminders to the MCG. “Streetlights are a daily necessity. Residents are angry because MCG is running mega campaigns but failing to address urgent, on-ground issues. We don’t want to spend RWA funds on civic work, but residents’ safety has to come first,” he said.

In response, MCG officials said repairs are already underway under the corporation’s special streetlight maintenance drive, “Mission Bright Gurugram,” which was rolled out citywide on Wednesday.

Executive engineer Sachin Yadav said the issue was partly due to miscommunication. “We have already launched a citywide drive and are covering all areas one by one. These issues take time, and monsoon rains cause further delays. We had assured residents the work would be completed, but RWAs lack patience,” he said.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya added that the drive aims to create a safer and well-lit city. “Streetlights are central to road safety, crime prevention, and overall aesthetics. Residents should continue reporting faulty lights so we can act swiftly,” he said.