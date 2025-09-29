Astaire Gardens RWA, residents stage stir over charges, poor upkeep

Residents and the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of BPTP Astaire Gardens in Sector 70A staged a protest on Sunday against the developer and its maintenance agency, alleging poor upkeep, non-delivery of promised facilities, lack of security, and an “unjustified” 20% hike in maintenance charges. Developer’s agency said all facilities were delivered and costs subsidised; residents argued maintenance lacked security and transparency in accounts. (HT Archive)

The protesters demanded that the developer’s agency hand over the complex’s maintenance to the elected RWA. Jaswant Rao, president of the Astaire Gardens owners’ association, said the increase in charges was arbitrary. “The quality of maintenance is poor, there is general lack of security and works which had to be done by the developer are incomplete. The STP is incomplete, the boundary wall is broken and many residents are being harassed and not allowed to use the club, when they ask for accounts from the maintenance agency,” he alleged. Rao added that financial accounts of the last year should be shared with residents.

To be sure, the RWA has not formally applied for transfer of maintenance. According to rules, maintenance is transferred by developers to residents after a five-year period. The process is treated as a bilateral matter between the developer and homeowners, with no direct role of authorities at this stage.

Rao said the agitation was not just about common area maintenance (CAM) charges. “This isn’t just about CAM charges, but a fight for the right of residents to manage the society. BPMS cannot act arbitrarily. Our message is clear – this society is ours, and we won’t back down.”

The protesters said that following a general body meeting, the majority of residents decided to launch a demonstration. They vowed to continue agitation until the handover is made. “Today’s large participation shows that all residents are united. We will take every legal and democratic step until the society is handed over to the residents. This is just the beginning; this movement will grow stronger,” said Aruni Shukla, general secretary of the association.

In response, Shyam Sunder, managing director of BPMS, the maintenance agency, rejected the allegations. “We have consistently maintained complete transparency with the RWA and residents regarding CAM charges and overall maintenance operations. Despite certified costs being higher, BPMS has consciously absorbed a portion of the expenses to keep CAM lower in the interest of residents. More than ₹4 crore of maintenance dues remain unpaid. On missing amenities, the Club and all promised facilities stand fully delivered, with OC for nearly all low-rise units obtained more than five years ago,” he said.