Attempted chain snatching caught on CCTV inside Greater Noida high-rise lift

Police registered a case of attempted snatching after a man was caught on CCTV footage trying to snatch a chain from a 76-year-old woman inside a residential high-rise society apartment’s lift. When the woman entered the lift, the man attacked her in an attempt to rob her chain, as shown in the footage, police said.

The victim, Bharti Jani, lives with her family in a Greater Noida West high-rise under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station.

“Late Thursday evening, when my neighbour, Jani, was returning to her flat on the 5th floor with her granddaughter after feeding stray animals, an unidentified man started following her from the market,” said Pankaj Kumar, a neighbour.

Kumar added, “In the CCTV footage,which went viral on social media, the man wearing a helmet followed her till the apartment. He entered the society through a gate where no guards were deployed at that time.”

Police said the accused failed to snatch her chain and fled the spot. “On being attacked, the woman shouted for help and sat down, due to which the accused failed to snatch the chain and escaped from the society,” said Diksha Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

Following the incident, the woman reached her home and narrated the incident to her daughter-in-law, who later informed the police. “As I came to know about the incident, I informed the society’s security guard and alerted the police on the emergency helpline number 112,” added Kumar.

A case under Section 304(2) (snatching) and Section 62 (punishment for attempt to commit offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Bisrakh police station. A team has been formed to nab the accused.

“We are scanning CCTV footage to check how the accused got into the residential society. Efforts are underway to nab him,” added the ACP.