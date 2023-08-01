Communal clashes: Peace committee meetings held in Nuh and Sohna

Authorities in Haryana’s Nuh and Sohna organised meetings of the peace committee that has members of both communities on Tuesday morning in an effort to ensure peace in the area. These meetings will continue to be held in the violence-hit areas over the next few days till the situation stabilises. (ANI photo)

Officials said the authorities first organised a meeting in Nuh on Tuesday and later decided to constitute a peace committee for Sohna as well.

These meetings will continue to be held in the violence-hit areas over the next few days till the situation stabilises, officials said.

The local administration said the peace committee meetings went well at both these locations, with a new local-level peace committee created in Sohna, comprising of 62 people with equal representation from both communities.

Also Read:Nuh violence: Probe ordered, Haryana home minister calls it well-planned conspiracy

“Locals from both communities were involved and a discussion was held to identify local-level problems. It was then decided to create this peace committee in Sohna where community members will discuss issues that may concern either of the two communities and any anti-social elements or events which may cause communal tension in the area. This peace committee will meet every day,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC, Gurugram, stating that shops are being allowed to reopen in Sohna, but the local-level committee has been asked to ensure not more than five people gather at any given location.

“They have also been asked to ensure no one from either communities post anything insensitive on social media,” he said.

Yadav said a similar discussion was held between locals in Nuh, where at least four deaths have been reported so far, including two home guards while another death was reported from a mosque in Gurugram sector 57.

Over 50 people are said to be injured in these clashes.

Yadav said the peace committee meeting held by the district administration consisted of local SPs, SDMs, DCs and senior police officials, with community members being asked to extend their support and views.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON