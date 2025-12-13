A fast-track court sentenced a21-year-old convict to 20-years of rigorous imprisonment after holding him guilty of raping a seven-year-old boy almost six years back in Badshahpur, police said on Friday Badshahpur: Man who raped 7-yr-old given 20-yr jail term

The special court of additional sessions judge Jasmine Sharma gave the verdict against him under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on Wednesday.

Sunil Kumar Parmar, special public prosecutor, said that the convict was 16-year-old when the incident took place on February 27, 2020.

“However, looking at the heinous nature of the case and after all the psychological assessment of the child in conflict with law (CCL) along with social background check, the juvenile justice board had given recommendations that he would be treated as an adult for the trial in the case,” he said.

Parmar said that following the recommendation, the trial in the case was carried out before the special court for Pocso Act.

Parmar said that there were strong evidence against the convict and the medical report had clearly established that he had raped the minor victim.

The incident had taken place at Fajilpur in Badshahpur on the evening of February 27, 2020 when the victim was playing in a ground with several others. The convict had taken him to a secluded corner of the ground and raped him.

“When the victim cried, the convict offered him money. However, the victim’s mother, who was nearby, had heard his screams. She ran towards the field and found them,” Parmar said.

Parmar said, following the incident, the victim’s mother brought him home and told his father. On the next day, the parents took him to hospital for treatment due to severe pain and alerted the police following which an FIR was initially registered against the convict under section 8 (sexual assault) of the Pocso Act at Badshahpur police station on February 29, 2020.

After medical examination at the civil hospital in Sector 10, doctors submitted a report that the minor boy was raped following which police carried out investigation and filed a chargesheet against the convict under Section 6 of the Pocso Act.