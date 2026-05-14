BSF constable killed in hit-and-run near Bhondsi headquarters

A Border Security Force (BSF) member died after being struck by a speeding truck near the entrance of the battalion headquarters in Bhondsi on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place around 200 metres from the Bhondsi battalion headquarters late on Tuesday evening. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Ravinder, 38, a general duty constable from Najafgarh in southwest Delhi, police said. He was on 28 days’ earned leave and had reported at the transit camp in Bhondsi on Monday before further deployment to Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred between 10.30pm and 10.45pm when Ravinder was crossing the road approximately 200 metres from the battalion headquarters entrance, they added.

A commuter alerted headquarters guards, following which BSF personnel, including a doctor and paramedics, rushed to the spot. “They provided him with immediately necessary medical assistance and rushed him to the civil hospital in Sector 10A in their own ambulance. However, he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” a senior police official said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV footage helped trace the offending vehicle. “It was clear from the footage that the driver was speeding,” he said.

On complaint of the BSF nodal officer, an FIR was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahnita at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.