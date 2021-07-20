Building collapse: Khattar announces 2 lakh for kin of deceased, 1 lakh for survivor

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to the families of three men who died in the Khawaspur building collapse in Farrukhnagar on July 18.

The district administration also formed a three-member committee to probe the collapse. The committee, comprising the subdivisional officer of Pataudi, junior engineer of the Public Works Department (B&R) of Farrukhnagar and subdivisional officer of Panchayati Raj, collected samples from the site on Tuesday and sent them for further examination to the PWD lab.

The subdivisional magistrate (SMD) of Pataudi, Pradeep Kumar, said that the deputy commissioner directed for a magisterial probe. “The team has started its work and has collected samples from the site,” he said.

The three persons who died were identified as Robin (34), Pradeep Sharma (39) and Tiny Bhardwaj (24), while a fourth resident, Pradeep Choudhary (36), was rescued on Sunday evening.

According to a statement released by the district spokesperson, ₹2 lakh will be given to the families of the three who died and ₹1 lakh to the survivor, who is presently undergoing treatment at the Sector 10 Civil Hospital. His right leg was fractured when he was trapped in the rubble following the collapse on Sunday.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the families on Monday and Tuesday.

Devinder Sharma, a resident of Bhiwani, a brother of one of the deceased, said, “He was the sole breadwinner of the family and both his children are minors. This compensation can bring temporary relief but they have a long way to go.”

Vinod Kumar, a relative of Bhardwaj, said, “We had to borrow money from our relatives to bear the expenses of transporting the body to village. This has come as a huge shock to all of us and we are not able to come to terms with it. He had called in the morning after his shift and was planning to visit home next month.”

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday arrested a manager of the company, after a case was filed against the building owner and manager of the warehouse on Monday under sections of “negligence leading to death”.

A worker, in his complaint to the police, alleged that they had complained to the owner multiple times about the poor condition of the building and requested they be shifted to another building.

“Police and administration have initiated a probe in the case,” said MLA (Pataudi) Satya Prakash Jarawta.