Bus and car gutted in separate Gurugram fire incidents

A private bus hired under the Haryana Roadways’ kilometre scheme caught fire near the Sector 12 intersection late Saturday night, fire department officials said. The incident was reported around 10pm, when locals alerted the district fire control about a bus engulfed in flames. Officials said the bus was not depot-owned and probe will examine mechanical or electrical causes of the fires. (HT)

Narender Kumar, a fire officer at the Bhim Nagar fire station, said a fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot. “By the time our officers reached the spot, the vehicle had been left empty by its driver, contractor and passengers. No one was injured in the incident,” Kumar said.

Investigators said the fire was brought under control within an hour, by around 11 pm, with four fire personnel deployed at the site. “It is difficult to suspect the reason that led to the fire at the moment,” Kumar added.

A senior official at the Haryana Roadways Gurugram depot confirmed that the bus was not owned by the depot. “Preliminary findings revealed that the bus was completely charred in the blaze. An investigation will be conducted to determine whether the fire was caused by a mechanical failure, an electrical short circuit or any other technical failure,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

In a separate incident earlier on Saturday, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno caught fire while passing through the Aravallis near Sector 79. Fire officials said the incident took place around 7.20 am, after the local fire station received a call and dispatched a tender to Sakatpur village.

A senior fire official said the car belonged to a resident of Sector 52. “He had parked the vehicle along the side of the busy road towards Leopard Trail when fumes began coming out of its bonnet. The car was already charred by the time our tender reached the spot,” the official said.

The fire in the car was brought under control within two hours, by around 9.25 am. No injuries were reported in either incident.