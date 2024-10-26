Cab driver kidnaps businessman’s son from Sushant Lok, one held

A cab driver and his five associates allegedly abducted a 21-year-old man from Sushant Lok 2 in Gurugram Sector 57 to extort money from him after learning that his father was a Jhansi-based businessman, police said on Friday, adding that the victim was rescued within a few hours and one of the accused has been apprehended. the prime suspect is a cab driver who had become acquainted with Varun Agarwal and learnt about his father’s business background when he booked a cab through him a few weeks back. (Representational image)

The man was kidnapped at 1am on Thursday and the victim, Varun Agarwal, was rescued at 5am near the Sector-62 traffic signal after a chase and scuffle with the accused.

One accused, Shivraj (single name), 22, was nabbed by two patrolling constables from near the Sector-55/56 Rapid Metro station on Golf Course Road when he arrived there to collect ₹25,000 from Agarwal’s roommate, Gaurav Soni, on a motorcycle.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the prime suspect is a cab driver who had become acquainted with Agarwal and learnt about his father’s business background when he booked a cab through him a few weeks back.

“The suspect abducted Agarwal. Five suspects kept him confined in a Eeco van near Ullawas and coerced him into calling Soni and transfer ₹25,000 via UPI on the pretext that his mother had a medical emergency,” he said.

Police said Soni suspected foul play as he knew Agarwal’s parents were in Jhansi. Soni told Agarwal that he was unable to transfer money due to server issues but can hand over cash for which he and other roommates reached the Golf Course Road, and on spotting two patrolling constables, sought help from them. As soon as Shivraj approached Soni, the constables nabbed him and called for reinforcements.

Police interrogated Shivraj and directed him to contact his associates to reach Sector 62 as he had the money. “As soon as the five suspects with Agarwral reached the spot, we chased and intercepted the van and tried to overpower the suspects but they all managed to flee after a scuffle. However, we successfully rescued Agarwal safely,” he said, adding that raids were on to nab the other suspects.

Based on Soni’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects under sections 3(5) (common intention), 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 308(2) (extortion) of Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita at Sector 56 police station on Thursday.