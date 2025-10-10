CAQM concludes two-day workshop in Faridabad and Gurugram

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has concluded its two-day training workshop, and information, education and communication (IEC) activity in Faridabad and Gurugram. The workshop aimed at building capacity for sustainable road design and dust control practices. During the workshop.

The initiative, held through the CAQM Resource Lab in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation and Haryana State Pollution Control Board, is part of a series of workshops being conducted across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhiwadi, and Neemrana.

Officials said the initiative aims to minimize one of the biggest contributors to air pollution in NCR — road dust.

The first leg of the two-day event was held at HUDA Auditorium and Convention Centre, Sector 12, Faridabad, where experts, government officials, engineers, and representatives from civic bodies participated in technical sessions and hands-on exercises. The discussions focused on mapping dust emission sources, designing dust-free streets, and preparing detailed project reports for urban redevelopment.

A CAQM official said the workshops serve as a platform to empower engineers and planners with practical tools to address air pollution through design-based solutions. “Our aim is to equip city officials with the knowledge and resources to make NCR roads cleaner, safer, and more people-centric.”

The second day of the initiative saw the CAQM team host a model street demonstration at Sanath Road, Sector 18, Gurugram. It included features such as integrated walking and cycling tracks, improved green cover to suppress dust, bioswales to capture and absorb rainwater, and accessibility-focused designs ensuring safety, particularly for women.

Described as Haryana’s first model street for sustainable redevelopment, the project highlights how urban roads can be reimagined to serve both environmental and social goals. The event also featured interactive installations, awareness games, and art displays aimed at educating citizens about air pollution and sustainable urban planning.

“We are working closely with state governments, municipalities, and communities to implement citizen-centric, innovative, and scalable models for clean air,” a CAQM spokesperson said.

Officials added that the CAQM Resource Lab will continue to serve as a training and demonstration hub for NCR cities, focusing on replicable models for dust-free road development. The lab will also conduct regular Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns to enhance public understanding of sustainable infrastructure and pollution mitigation strategies.