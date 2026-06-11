CAQM report flags inadequate C&D waste processing in Gurugram

A report released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) earlier this week revealed that construction and demolition (C&D) waste in Gurugram is not being processed completely. The report, seen by HT, states that Gurugram generates at least 1,500 tonnes of C&D waste daily.

The report, seen by HT, states that Gurugram generates at least 1,500 tonnes of C&D waste daily. However, the city has only one processing facility at Basai, with a capacity of around 1,200 tonnes per day, leaving a gap of at least 300 tonnes per day.

The report further states that nearly 36,000 tonnes of debris is currently accumulated in Gurugram, including unprocessed and illegally dumped waste.

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner of MCG, told HT that the corporation is planning to set up a second C&D waste processing facility with a capacity of at least 400 tonnes per day (TPD). “Efforts are underway to set up a second processing plant to cover the gap of C&D waste scattered across the city. We will submit the proposals soon,” he said.

MCG officials said that the deadline for the second plant has been fixed for early 2027.

Earlier in May, HT had reported that the MCG will establish 16 C&D waste collection centres across all four zones of the city to improve compliance with waste disposal norms. The plan proposed two centres in zone 1, two in zone 2, five centres in zone 3 and the remaining seven sites in zone 4.

Residents across Gurugram have also raised concerns over C&D waste being scattered across multiple parts of the city. Illegal dumping of debris has been reported in several key areas, such as Golf Course Road, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and on internal lanes across various sectors.

According to residents, unchecked dumping not only tarnishes the city’s appearance but also increases dust pollution and traffic obstruction.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Manesar generates at least 50 tonnes of C&D waste; however, the city still lacks a dedicated processing plant to manage the debris.

Nijesh Kumar, executive engineer at the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), said that the civic body is currently in the planning stage and actively searching for a suitable site to set up a plant.

“We will soon finalise the site for the processing plant. Manesar has one working C&D waste collection centre. The second one will be made ready by this week. Two other centres are being constructed and will be completed by the end of this month,” he said.

The report mentioned that Faridabad also generates nearly 300 tonnes of C&D waste daily, but the city currently lacks a dedicated C&D waste plant to manage the debris. A senior official of the MCF said that a deadline has been set for March 2027 for setting up a plant.