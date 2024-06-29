Cave in on road linking NH48 to DLF Phase-3 stops traffic for day

A section of Moulsari Avenue Road that connects the NH-48 to DLF Phase-3 caved in trapping a large truck in it during the heavy rain on Friday morning, said traffic police officials adding that the traffic movement on the affected lane was blocked for almost the whole day. A truck loaded with building material stuck on a road at DLF phase-3 after the heavy rain near Moulsari Avenue rapid metro station on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The spot was right beneath the Moulsari Avenue rapid metro station. Officials said the incident took place at about 5am. A large plot was dug up several metres deep along the road for construction of a mall, said officials.

They said that an 18-wheel truck loaded with 40 metric tonnes of fine quality sand had reached there after Thursday midnight which was to be dumped at a site the mall construction site.

ALSO READ| Rainwater floods homes, roads in Gurugram

They said that the truck driver had parked below the rapid metro station and after heavy rain, the road right beneath the wheels caved in and the truck tilted on its side.

Officials said that the driver alerted his owner and the contractor at the construction site after which two hydras were arranged to anchor the truck. Later the truck was unloaded using a heavy earth mover so that it could be lifted and moved away from the spot.

The entrance of the lane going towards the DLF Phase-3 was blocked with barricades while the other lane was functional.

The incident resulted in a traffic chaos as the private cabs, auto cabs, vans and minibuses trying to move in the locality filled with corporate offices from the NH-48 service lane were trapped at a narrow U-turn at the entrance.

Sundar Pal, a cab driver, said that someone should have created a diversion to avoid the trouble.

“You can see that the vehicles are coming from the wrong direction too as like other days which is causing a blockade,” he added.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that besides the Moulsari Avenue Road, a hole appeared on Sohna Road after the heavy rain. “Concerned officials were asked to get it filled. No major disruption of traffic movement had taken place there too,” he added.