Ambala/Kurukshetra, Chemists at several places in Haryana participated in the one-day strike on Wednesday in response to the call given by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists to oppose unregulated practice and deep discounting by online players. Chemist shops shut under one-day strike in Haryana; action sought against illegal e-pharmacies

Haryana State Chemists and Druggists Association claimed total support from its members to the nationwide strike call.

At most places in the state, including Ambala and Hisar, pharmacies remained closed.

A spokesperson of the HSCDA claimed that "unregulated practice and deep discounting" by online players is hurting small pharmacy owners.

In Kurukshetra, Ashok Singla, general secretary of the Association, said the entire district observed the strike.

He said pharmacies inside private hospitals and clinics, as well as government hospitals in Kurukshetra and elsewhere, were exempted from the strike for the convenience of patients.

The striking chemists were mainly demanding strict action against "illegal e-pharmacies and online sale of medicines, curbs on heavy discounting by online pharmacy chains and online platforms".

Singla said the unregulated online sale of medicines poses a threat to public health and adversely affects small retail chemists.

The pharmacists have also expressed concern over the alleged sale of medicines without proper prescription verification through online platforms and demanded stronger enforcement of drug laws by the government.

Singla said chemists across the country have always served as the strong backbone of the healthcare system and the pharmaceutical supply chain. "Even during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, drug traders played a pivotal role in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medicines throughout the nation," he said.

Deepak Kalra, secretary of the Retail Chemists Association , said that in response to the call for a one-day strike, all chemist shops across the Hisar district also remained closed.

Pharmacy owners gathered outside Nagori Gate in Hisar, raising slogans and demanding that the government take appropriate measures pertaining to the concerns they have raised.

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