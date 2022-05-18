Chief engineer, councillor fight in Municipal Corporation of Gurugram office; cases registered

The chief engineer of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and a ward councillor were allegedly embroiled in an ugly spat at the MCG’s Sector 34 office on Tuesday afternoon. While the chief engineer later submitted a complaint to Gurugram police seeking an FIR be registered against the councillor and a contractor of the MCG, the councillor called for a meeting with his contemporaries to discuss the matter on Wednesday.

According to the complaint submitted by MCG chief engineer Thakur Lal Sharma to Sadar police station, a copy of which is with HT, he was holding a meeting with senior officials of the MCG’s engineering wing and contractors on pending cases of the National Green Tribunal around 2.30pm on Tuesday when Brahm Yadav, ward 13 councillor, allegedly barged into the room, along with a contractor, and started abusing him.

According to complaint, Yadav allegedly abused Sharma and told him to stop interfering in his matters. Sharma complained that the contractor threatened him and his family and hurled a chair at him. Officials present in the meeting as well as those inside the MCG office intervened and asked the councillor and the contractor to leave the premises, said Sharma in his complaint.

Sharma could not be reached for comment. Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Sadar police station, said, “We have received complaints from both the parties and are verifying the facts, based on which action will be taken. No case has been registered yet.”

When approached, Yadav said he picked up a fight with Sharma over a matter dating back to a house meeting held on April 27 this year.

“During the house meeting, the chief engineer was smiling and laughing at some of the objections raised by the councillors and I objected to this. Since then, he started raising objections in all the files I have approved as a ward councillor,” said Yadav.

The councillor said due to Sharma’s constant objections against matters related to ward 13, he approached him on Tuesday.“I and the chief engineer had a heated argument and both sides said things to each other which we shouldn’t have. We both had lifted a chair, and mine slipped from my hand and broke. I never hurled a chair towards him,” said Yadav denying the allegations that he threatened Sharma and his family.

“I have asked all the councillors to hold a meeting at the MCG office on Wednesday. Depending on the outcome, we will jointly pursue the matter,” said Yadav.

