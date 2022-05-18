Chief engineer, councillor fight in Municipal Corporation of Gurugram office; cases registered
The chief engineer of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and a ward councillor were allegedly embroiled in an ugly spat at the MCG’s Sector 34 office on Tuesday afternoon. While the chief engineer later submitted a complaint to Gurugram police seeking an FIR be registered against the councillor and a contractor of the MCG, the councillor called for a meeting with his contemporaries to discuss the matter on Wednesday.
According to the complaint submitted by MCG chief engineer Thakur Lal Sharma to Sadar police station, a copy of which is with HT, he was holding a meeting with senior officials of the MCG’s engineering wing and contractors on pending cases of the National Green Tribunal around 2.30pm on Tuesday when Brahm Yadav, ward 13 councillor, allegedly barged into the room, along with a contractor, and started abusing him.
According to complaint, Yadav allegedly abused Sharma and told him to stop interfering in his matters. Sharma complained that the contractor threatened him and his family and hurled a chair at him. Officials present in the meeting as well as those inside the MCG office intervened and asked the councillor and the contractor to leave the premises, said Sharma in his complaint.
Sharma could not be reached for comment. Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Sadar police station, said, “We have received complaints from both the parties and are verifying the facts, based on which action will be taken. No case has been registered yet.”
When approached, Yadav said he picked up a fight with Sharma over a matter dating back to a house meeting held on April 27 this year.
“During the house meeting, the chief engineer was smiling and laughing at some of the objections raised by the councillors and I objected to this. Since then, he started raising objections in all the files I have approved as a ward councillor,” said Yadav.
The councillor said due to Sharma’s constant objections against matters related to ward 13, he approached him on Tuesday.“I and the chief engineer had a heated argument and both sides said things to each other which we shouldn’t have. We both had lifted a chair, and mine slipped from my hand and broke. I never hurled a chair towards him,” said Yadav denying the allegations that he threatened Sharma and his family.
“I have asked all the councillors to hold a meeting at the MCG office on Wednesday. Depending on the outcome, we will jointly pursue the matter,” said Yadav.
-
Shortage of power meters continue in Maharashtra even after 10 years
PUNE Higher demand and lower supply have led to a shortage of electricity meters with builders, and normal consumers are forced to wait for a year to get the meters. In the absence of meters, builders in Pune have been charging random amounts from customers, citing delays on the part of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The state first witnessed a shortage of meters during 2012-13 as demand rose sharply.
-
GMDA lays 22km pipeline to water green belts in city
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Wednesday said it has installed 22.11km of lateral pipelines on major roads to transport recycled water for watering green belts, parks and central verges across the city. The authority also plans to plant 1 million shrubs and 100,000 saplings to increase Gurugram's green cover this year. Subash Yadav, additional chief executive officer, GMDA, and in-charge of urban environment unit said that work on laying 5.9km more of lateral pipelines is in progress.
-
Sushant Lok couple death: Woman died ‘due to hanging’, says report; no further probe
A day after the police found the bodies of a live-in couple inside their Sushant Lok 1 apartment, the result of an autopsy revealed that the woman died “due to hanging”. The bodies were handed over to the family members on Tuesday, said police. On Monday, police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room.
-
Iraqi interpreter held for staying illegally in Gurugram
An Iraqi national was arrested from a guesthouse in Sector 52 on Monday night by the chief minister's flying squad for allegedly staying in India illegally. Police said one Yahya Mohammed Saeed Yahya of Duhok, Kurdistan's visa had expired in February. They identified the man as one Yahya Mohammed Saeed Yahya of Duhok, Kurdistan, and said he worked as an interpreter for Iraqi nationals who visited private hospitals in the city for treatment.
-
Health dept asks schools to speed up vaccination of children aged 12 to 15
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district, especially for those in the 12 to 15 years of age, a meeting was held on Tuesday with private hospitals, schools and the district education department where directions were issued to set up camps in schools and ensure all students are vaccinated before the end of summer break.
