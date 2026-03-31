New Delhi, Doctors in a Delhi NCR hospital have reported a rare case of chronic pancreatitis in a 10-year-old girl, a condition typically associated with prolonged alcohol and tobacco use in adults, raising concern among specialists. Child diagnosed in Delhi NCR with chronic disease typical of adults; doctors express concern

According to a statement issued by the Fortis Memorial Research Institute on Tuesday, the child had been experiencing repeated episodes of abdominal pain, vomiting and weight loss for nearly two years before being diagnosed, by which time the pancreas had already suffered significant damage and led to early onset diabetes.

The statement said the condition is uncommon in children and is often overlooked in early stages as symptoms resemble routine digestive problems, though improved diagnostics and awareness are contributing to increased detection.

Dr Amit Javed, principal director and head of department, GI, GI Oncology, Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said children are now presenting with diseases once considered largely restricted to adults, pointing to genetic factors, evolving disease patterns and better screening as possible reasons.

"By the time she came to us, the disease had already significantly affected the pancreas. If untreated, it can permanently impact nutrition, growth and blood sugar control," he said.

The statement noted that unlike adult cases, which are commonly linked to alcohol use, chronic pancreatitis in children is usually associated with genetic mutations, congenital abnormalities, autoimmune conditions or metabolic disorders.

With medication proving ineffective, doctors carried out a minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic lateral pancreaticojejunostomy, to relieve pressure in the pancreatic duct and prevent further damage.

Following the procedure, the child's condition improved significantly, with doctors reporting relief from pain, improved appetite and a return to normal activities, including school, within weeks.

Doctors have advised parents to watch for warning signs such as recurrent abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss and early symptoms of diabetes, cautioning that delays in diagnosis can result in long-term complications.

Experts said the case points to a broader trend of adult-type chronic illnesses being identified earlier in life, raising concerns that such conditions may go undetected in children due to low clinical suspicion.

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