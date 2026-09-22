Chintels Paradiso: Developer seeks nod to raze 6th tower in Gurugram

The developer of Chintels Paradiso has sought permission from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the district administration to demolish Tower J of the condominium, which was declared unsafe in 2024, officials said.

The developer has already demolished Towers D, E, F, G and H, while Towers A, B and C are to be demolished after residents vacate by December 31. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The developer has already demolished five towers, D, E, F, G and H, and plans to demolish Towers A, B and C after they are vacated by existing residents by December 31, in accordance with the Supreme Court order issued on September 3. The court also directed the developer to reconstruct the complex within four years and pay rent to eligible homeowners. The estimated timeline for demolishing Tower J is two months after permission is granted.

JN Yadav, vice president of Chintels, said Tower J had already been vacated. “We have submitted an application to the department of town and country planning and the district administration seeking permission to demolish the sixth tower (J) in the complex. We have already demolished five towers in the condominium. We will also demolish the three remaining towers A, B and C after these are vacated by the existing residents by December 31 as per the Supreme Court order issued on September 3,” he told HT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Gurugram buyers seek bigger homes as 3BHK demand rises {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Gurugram buyers seek bigger homes as 3BHK demand rises {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Yadav said the contractor hired for the demolition had deployed men and machinery at the site, and work would begin once permission was granted. “We want to complete the demolition at the earliest, as we have been directed by the Supreme Court to complete new construction in four years so that flats can be handed over to eligible owners within timelines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels Paradiso RWA, said permission to demolish Tower J should be granted at the earliest to avoid further delays in reconstruction.

The complex has nine towers. Tower D partially collapsed on February 10, 2022, during repair work. DTCP subsequently ordered a structural audit. Experts from IIT Delhi declared five towers unsafe, while Tower J was declared unsafe in 2024.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Residents of Towers A, B, C and J had approached the Supreme Court, which decided the matter in September.

Also Read: Why Delhi-NCR’s rich are checking into 5-star branded residences

Under the Supreme Court order, Chintels must pay fixed rent for alternative accommodation to eligible homeowners from January 31, 2027, until physical possession of redeveloped flats. Each homeowner in Towers A, B, C and J will also receive a one-time relocation charge of ₹40,000.

A senior DTCP official said the proposal would be sent to the district committee formed for the matter. “The decision in this regard will be taken by the district committee headed by the deputy commissioner,” he said, asking not to be named.

The back story

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chintels Paradiso, launched in March 2011 as Chintels India Ltd’s debut residential project in Gurugram’s Sector 109, was originally meant to be handed over by October 2014 under buyer agreements but saw possession delayed until mid-2018, followed by a fatal partial collapse in February 2022 that killed two residents and led to multiple towers being declared unsafe.

After years of stalled redevelopment due to around 90 residents refusing to vacate, the Supreme Court in September 2026 approved a time-bound reconstruction plan with CIPL and Sobha Limited, ordering all occupants to vacate by 1 January 2027, reconstruction to begin by 31 March 2027, and rebuilt flats to be handed over within 48 months, by around January 2031.