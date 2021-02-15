IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / City air worsens due to low wind speed
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City air worsens due to low wind speed

The city’s air quality entered the ‘very poor’ zone on Monday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 306 — a rise from Sunday’s AQI reading of 288 in the ‘poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST

The city’s air quality entered the ‘very poor’ zone on Monday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 306 — a rise from Sunday’s AQI reading of 288 in the ‘poor’ category.

While the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record the minimum temperature on Monday, the IMD’s AWS at the Palam observatory in Delhi, recorded the day’s minimum temperature at 12.6 degrees Celsius. The city’s maximum temperature stood at 27 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 27 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday. The IMD, on Monday, also said that warmer night temperatures are likely to continue over the plains of North India during the next five days.

Experts said that the deterioration of air quality was on the account of low surface winds which were not favourable for effective dispersal of pollutants.

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre, said that the AQI is expected to improve in the next two days due to better ventilation conditions. “While the wind speed is not improving much, the mixing height is increasing day by day due to which we can expect better ventilation and subsequently better air quality in the next two days,” said Soni. The mixing height is the vertical height at which suspended particles mix with the air

The level of ultra-fine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 232.55 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Monday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 540.25µg/m3 on Monday.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve marginally on account of better ventilation but remain in the lower range of ‘very poor’ category until Wednesday. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain largely in the lower range of ‘very poor’ category over the next five days. Further improvement in air quality is expected after February 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City air worsens due to low wind speed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The city’s air quality entered the ‘very poor’ zone on Monday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 306 — a rise from Sunday’s AQI reading of 288 in the ‘poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Two men attacked by group near Ghata crossing; case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Two men were assaulted by unidentified persons near Ghata crossing on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Healthcare workers start receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccines

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday got off to a slow start, with a 61
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

New rail line will connect Nuh with Delhi, says Inderjit Singh in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Gurugram member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday announced that a proposal to connect Mewat, Alwar and Delhi has been approved in the railway budget and that work on the same is likely to commence soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Govt launches web portal to garner information on unauthorised colonies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The government on Monday launched a new web portal to get information about lack of basic facilities in unauthorised colonies across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches hinder online test for students

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Online assessments for students in government schools across the city were hampered due to technical glitches on Monday, the first day of app-based assessment for students of classes 3 to 8 and class 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man booked for killing wife, search on to trace him

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
A 38-year-old man was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Sirhaul village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Toll payment to go digital-only, deployment increased in Kherki Daula

By Abhishek Behl and Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Gurugram police and highway concessionaire have decided to increase deployment of traffic personnel and marshals at the Kherki Daula toll plaza to prevent jams on Tuesday morning, when the toll goes fully digital and will accept payments only through FASTags
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 2,804 vehicles, including tippers, trucks, tractor-trolleys, and earthmovers, have been seized by the police between December 2019 and February 15, 2021.(HT file photo)
A total of 2,804 vehicles, including tippers, trucks, tractor-trolleys, and earthmovers, have been seized by the police between December 2019 and February 15, 2021.(HT file photo)
gurugram news

Illegal mining rampant, 36 cases registered in January 2021

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
In 2020, 1,862 cases were registered against 900 people while in 2019, 185 people were arrested over 150 cases were registered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Proposed petrol pump on Aravalli land in violation of environment ministry norms, rules NGT

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that land allotted for a proposed petrol pump in Chakkarpur village violates norms set by the union environment ministry
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held in Faridabad for robbing cab driver of cash

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Four men were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his wallet and 12,000 at gunpoint on Mathura Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Restaurant owner attacked, threatened for shifting location

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A restaurant owner was assaulted, his life threatened and the furniture in his restaurant damaged, following which the police registered a case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers hold candle march to remember soldiers who died in Pulwama attack

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Farmers protesting at various sites across the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Sunday carried out candle marches to remember the sacrifices of soldiers who died during the Pulwama attack two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

First statewide wildlife survey set to begin this week

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A statewide wildlife census, to be conducted in protected as well as non-protected forest areas of Haryana, will commence this week, officials in the forest and wildlife department have confirmed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Duo snatches gold chain from pedestrian in South City-2

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A 35-year-old woman was targeted by two robbers on a bike, who allegedly snatched her gold chain on Saturday afternoon in South City-2
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP