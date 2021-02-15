City air worsens due to low wind speed
The city’s air quality entered the ‘very poor’ zone on Monday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 306 — a rise from Sunday’s AQI reading of 288 in the ‘poor’ category.
While the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record the minimum temperature on Monday, the IMD’s AWS at the Palam observatory in Delhi, recorded the day’s minimum temperature at 12.6 degrees Celsius. The city’s maximum temperature stood at 27 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 27 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday. The IMD, on Monday, also said that warmer night temperatures are likely to continue over the plains of North India during the next five days.
Experts said that the deterioration of air quality was on the account of low surface winds which were not favourable for effective dispersal of pollutants.
VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre, said that the AQI is expected to improve in the next two days due to better ventilation conditions. “While the wind speed is not improving much, the mixing height is increasing day by day due to which we can expect better ventilation and subsequently better air quality in the next two days,” said Soni. The mixing height is the vertical height at which suspended particles mix with the air
The level of ultra-fine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 232.55 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Monday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 540.25µg/m3 on Monday.
According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve marginally on account of better ventilation but remain in the lower range of ‘very poor’ category until Wednesday. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain largely in the lower range of ‘very poor’ category over the next five days. Further improvement in air quality is expected after February 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City air worsens due to low wind speed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two men attacked by group near Ghata crossing; case filed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare workers start receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New rail line will connect Nuh with Delhi, says Inderjit Singh in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt launches web portal to garner information on unauthorised colonies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches hinder online test for students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man booked for killing wife, search on to trace him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll payment to go digital-only, deployment increased in Kherki Daula
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal mining rampant, 36 cases registered in January 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proposed petrol pump on Aravalli land in violation of environment ministry norms, rules NGT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held in Faridabad for robbing cab driver of cash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restaurant owner attacked, threatened for shifting location
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers hold candle march to remember soldiers who died in Pulwama attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First statewide wildlife survey set to begin this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Duo snatches gold chain from pedestrian in South City-2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox