Civic bodies to step up enforcement against open waste dumping

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials said around 89 garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), where locals used to dump waste in open areas, have been cleared in the past six months. MCG joint commissioner said that sanitation-related issues will largely be resolved once the 100% door-to-door waste collection targets are achieved. (HT)

During HT Gurugram First’s third RWA meet on Saturday, civic officials said they will step up enforcement to curb open waste dumping on key sector roads including Prajapati, Maidawas, Sector 46, Kadipur and Dhudahera connecting stretches, among others.

According to officials, the MCG had identified around 296 GVPs in the district over the past few years. “The GVPs near residential areas and colonies have come down from 296 to 207 through coordinated sanitation drives and awareness campaigns,” said Dr Naresh Kumar, joint commissioner of MCG.

Kumar added that sanitation-related issues will largely be resolved once the 100% door-to-door waste collection targets are achieved. “The corporation is ensuring that collection and inspections in all four zones are tracked in real-time. Vehicles carrying waste need to be photographed before they move out of their designated areas,” he said.

The hotspots identified by the MCG include Sector 46, Dundahera, Kadipur, Pace City, Sector 48, Subhash Chowk, Badshahpur, Kherki Daula, Khandsa, New Palam Vihar, Dhankot and Daultabad. The corporation had earlier set a two-month target in August 2025 to reduce GVPs to 50, however, the failure to meet door-to-door collection targets led to delays, said officials.

“In Manesar, initiatives such as RFID/QR-code waste tracking to ensure transparency are being adopted to prevent open dumping. Through GPS-enabled vehicles, we are trying to ensure cleanliness near bulk waste generation societies, institutes and in rural areas. Drone surveys are also being undertaken to identify hotspots,” said Sushil Kumar Thakran, chief executive engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM).

Rinki (single name), president of Imperia Esfera’s RWA in Sector 37C, said, “Instead of blaming anyone, the civic bodies must join hands with residents to clean the city roads.”

Abhimanyu Yadav, president of Sector 40’s RWA, added that municipalities should impose strict penalties on those who spill the waste in the open. “Regular sanitation-related reports should be prepared to fix the accountability of officials,” Yadav said.

“Residents should lead a clean city movement. The municipality should take support from RWAs to address the waste problem,” said Sumit Kumar, an RWA representative of Godrej 101 in Sector 79.