Civil Hospital Gurugram to get 36 new beds ahead of Hry CM visit

To increase patients’ capacity, an additional 36 beds are being set up at Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, said health department officials on Thursday. The new additions will boost the patient accommodation of the Dengue ward by 30 beds, and the Cancer ward by 6 beds, said officials. The newly added beds will become functional by the end of September,” said Dr Alka Singh, CMO Gurugram. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Currently, there are no beds to treat cancer patients and 15-20 beds for the treatment of patients suffering from vector-borne diseases.

“The initiative is part of an ongoing upgradation and beautification exercise being carried out at government hospitals in 22 districts of Haryana,” said a health official.

Dr Alka Singh, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, said the upgradation exercise will significantly improve patient care and overall hospital efficiency. “The renovation work is being overseen by me. The newly added beds will become functional by the end of September,” said Singh.

As per Singh, the works will include white washing of the hospital building, repairing the existing infrastructure, fixing its structural weak links, followed by extensive wooden replacements.

“New toilets with improved sanitation will replace the existing lavatory,” a senior official said.

The official added that the waterlogging in the underground ward would be resolved. Earlier, the underground ward for patients suffering from vector-borne diseases was shifted to the upper floor following a continuous spell of rain showers and subsequent muddy water accumulation inside the hospital premises.

The upgradation exercise is underway ahead of the expected visit by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday, said officials.