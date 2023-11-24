Class 7 girl punched, kicked by teacher at Sohna school

A 36-year-old woman teacher has been booked for allegedly brutally assaulting a minor girl student on the campus of a private school in Sohna on Monday, following which the girl allegedly developed hearing problems, police said on Friday.

Officers aware of case said that this was the second time that the student was thrashed by the teacher in the last eight days.

They said on November 16, the teacher beat up the girl so badly that she suffered bruises and cuts to her body. The officers said that the girl’s father had filed a police complaint against the teacher.

However, investigators said that no FIR was immediately registered after the first assault, but the teacher was contacted for a “procedural inquiry”.

They added that the girl was again assaulted since the teacher was angry over the student’s father approaching the police against her in connection with the previous incident.

Deputy commissioner of police (south), Siddhant Jain, said, “Investigation is on in the case. We will collect the minor’s medical records of injuries and CCTV footage from school to take necessary action against the teacher. We will also quiz eyewitnesses from school and tuition classes soon to corroborate both the incidents,” he added.

They said that the young student was first beaten up by the teacher while attending tuition classes at the latter’s residence in Sohna. After she failed to answer a question, the teacher allegedly assaulted her so brutally that she bled from nose and suffered bruises and cuts in her arms. The teacher also threatened her not to report the incident to her parents, they added.

However, after being quizzed by her parents multiple times, she told them that the teacher hit her with a steel ruler, and also punched and kicked her on her neck and abdomen. Immediately, the parents rushed her to Sohna government hospital where the authorities alerted the police, investigators said. The father submitted a complaint against the teacher at City Sohna police station the same night alleging she assaulted his daughter multiple times earlier as well.

Angered by the complaint, the teacher on Monday summoned the girl from her classroom and slapped her multiple times in a fit of rage that caused her to develop hearing problems, police said quoting the father’s allegations. Police said the girl told them that the teacher threatened to get her kicked out of school.

Following this, the father once again rushed to the City Sohna police station and submitted another complaint after which the teacher was booked.

An FIR was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and section 75 (person -in-charge either physically abuses, abandons, mistreats of willfully neglects child) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Monday night.

The school principal could not be reached out for a comment despite repeated attempts.

