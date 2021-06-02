Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Collection agent robbed of 4.5 lakh at gunpoint
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Collection agent robbed of 4.5 lakh at gunpoint

A collection agent of a chain of retail stores was robbed at gunpoint by three armed persons in Sector 52, outside the Ardee City gate, on Wednesday, as per a complaint filed with the police
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:12 PM IST

A collection agent of a chain of retail stores was robbed at gunpoint by three armed persons in Sector 52, outside the Ardee City gate, on Wednesday, as per a complaint filed with the police. The robbers made away with 4.5 lakh, the police said.

The police said that the complainant was on the way to the bank after collecting cash from multiple outlets.

The incident took place around 3.20pm, when the employee, identified as Jeetu Kumar, reached outside Gate 4 of Ardee City. The suspects allegedly followed him, intercepted his motorcycle and snatched the bag. When the agent tried to raise the alarm, they threatened to kill him and threw red chilli powder in his eyes before making off with the bag on a motorcycle, which had a fake number plate, the police said.

A case under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 53 police station.

Jasveer Singh, station house officer of Sector 53 police station, said that they have recovered CCTV footage from two spots to identify the suspects. “We are also probing all angles and role of an insider is yet not ruled out,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.