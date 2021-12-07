Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Complaint filed against Munawar Faruqui's Gurugram comedy show
Complaint filed against Munawar Faruqui's Gurugram comedy show

Police officers said Faruqui’s name was removed from the promotional posters, but will get clarity on the show on Tuesday after meeting the organisers and the mall management.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 05:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Gurugram

A complaint was filed with the Gurugram police on Monday asking for the cancellation of a show by standup comedian Munawar Faruqui scheduled for December 19 at Aria Mall on Sohna Road in Gurugram.

Police officers said Faruqui’s name was removed from the promotional posters, but will get clarity on the show on Tuesday after meeting the organisers and the mall management.

To be sure, the organisers of the show said Faruqui would not perform in the interest of “public safety.”

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said they received the complaint on Monday. “We will ensure that law and order situation is maintained and will discuss with the organisers and mall authorities regarding the complaint before taking action,” he said.

Arun Yadav, IT head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana unit, who is a complainant in the case, said, “Faruqui has been continuously hurting the feelings of Hindu community at large on open platforms such as live performances and shows. We will not allow him to perform in the comedy show in Gurugram,” he said.

Mubin Tisekar, founder of The Entertainment Factory, organisers of the show, said , “It was a joint decision of Faruqui and him that he should not perform for public safety as many messages were making rounds on social media and we do not want to land in any controversy.”

Despite repeated attempts, Faruqui could not be reached for comment. 

Tuesday, December 07, 2021
