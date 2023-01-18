Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Cops crack down on guest houses where foreigners are staying illegally

gurugram news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 10:32 PM IST

Police on Tuesday searched two houses in Sector 52 and Badshahpur and booked two foreign nationals for allegedly overstaying in India after their visa and passports expired

ByHT Correspondent

Police on Tuesday searched two houses in Sector 52 and Badshahpur and booked two foreign nationals for allegedly overstaying in India after their visa and passports expired. The police also booked the house owner for allegedly violating the Foreigner’s Act and hosting guests without proper verification, said police.

Police are conducting a drive in which all hotels, guest houses and paying guest (PG) accommodations are being checked ahead of Republic Day, said police.

Police said house owners had not submitted the Form C -- a requisite document to be filled by all foreign nationals staying in guest houses/hotels in India -- to the Foreigner’s Registration Office in Gurugram.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said besides the crime team who are conducting surprise checks at PGs , guest houses and rented accommodations, another team has been formed to keep a check on foreign nationals staying illegally in the city.

“Two foreign nationals from Ivory Coast were found staying illegally in Badshahpur Enclave and at least 20 Iraqi nationals were found living in an illegally run guest house in Sector 52,” he said.

The two co-owners of the guest house were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Tuesday evening for running the premises without a licence from Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and without any certificate from the police, which are mandatory, said police.

