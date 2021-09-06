Covid-19 preparations: Gurugram health dept told to submit details of medical oxygen audit

The Gurugram health department was directed to submit the medical oxygen audit report of over 97 hospitals in the district within a week to the state during a district-level review meeting held by the additional chief secretary of the health department.

Officials said that the move is aimed at strengthening the healthcare facilities ahead of a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections. The audit report will provide details on oxygen supply and consumption, the status of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants in hospitals and the total number of oxygen-supported beds.

On Monday, in a district-level review meeting with the health officials of Gurugram, Nuh and Rewari at Apparel House in Sector 44, Rajeev Arora, the additional chief secretary of the health department, directed officials to cover all hospitals registered on the Covid portal in the oxygen audit. This includes nursing homes and hospitals which have fewer than 50 beds.

Earlier this month, the district health department directed only 43 big hospitals of the city, which have a minimum bed capacity of 50, to constitute oxygen audit committees and submit details with the department.

“Now all 97 hospitals registered on Covid portal, which treated patients of coronavirus infections, will have to submit details of their oxygen capacity, cylinders available with them, installation of PSA plants and overall consumption data. Within next 10 days, the audit report of over 97 hospitals will be collated and submitted to the state health department,” Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said.

According to Yadav, there are at least 11 operational oxygen plants in government hospitals and 10 in big private hospitals at present, while around 20 plants are being installed in private hospitals.

During the second wave of Covid-19 infections in Gurugram in April and May, private hospitals of the city grappled with a lack of liquid oxygen supply due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Refilling cylinders became an impossible task due to the short supply of oxygen, as the demand increased from around 25 metric tonnes (MT) a day to almost 48 MT in a short span.

Currently, the daily requirement of oxygen across the district is 10-12 MT, as per a rough estimate made by the health department.

Arora said, “Heavy stress on the healthcare infrastructure during the second wave of Covid-19 in April and May is an indicator as to how we can prepare ahead for the third wave. Private hospitals, medical colleges, and the health department have improved health services after the second wave. We have already directed hospitals to reserve 20% of oxygen and intensive care unit (ICU) beds for infants and children and submit their report within a week.”

Based on the details submitted by 76 hospitals, the district has 686 paediatric beds supported with oxygen supply, at least 172 paediatric ICU beds with ventilators, and 391 paediatric ICU beds without ventilators. For adults, over 3,837 beds have been reserved, of which 2,817 are equipped with oxygen support, 759 are ICU beds and 261 are equipped with ventilators.

Besides, the health department will have to prepare a report based on the consumption and demand of remdesivir injection and medical equipment during the second wave. Arora said that the report will help in arranging the required medicine stock based on the consumption pattern.

‘Complete first dose vaccination in the state’

Arora said that the state has decided to complete 100% first dose Covid-19 vaccination by September-end. Stating that vaccination in Gurugram has exceeded the overall target and reached 119% due to the migratory population, he directed the district health department to ensure residents of Gurugram are not left out.

Since the second dose inoculation of many healthcare workers in private hospitals is not yet complete, authorities have been told to ensure 100% coverage and submit their final report with the health department.