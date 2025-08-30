Search
Cyber scam gang busted, 67 held in a year

ByAbhishek Bhatia
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 03:10 am IST

Police arrested 67 people for online scams, cheating over 25,000 victims of ₹106 crores. They recovered ₹88 lakh in cash amid 25,603 complaints.

As much as 67 people suspected of operating online scams and cheating more than 25,000 victims across the country of 106 crores were arrested in the last one year, police said on Friday.

Police said 25,603 complaints were filed against the alleged cyber fraudsters. Usually, the scammers impersonate representatives from a delivery company to trick victims into revealing their sensitive data.

Police recovered 26 mobile phones from the alleged fraudsters, which were further sent to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) for further examination. Data retrieved by the I4C further helped the authorities to recover 88 lakh and fifteen thousand in cash, as per a statement issued by police.

ACP (Cybercrime) Priyanshu Diwan, said among 877 cases filed against fraudsters pan-India, 48 are from Haryana. “The accused were involved in committing fraud by creating fake social media profiles, sextortion investment fraud, and defrauding people,” said ACP Diwan.

A series of arrests were made over the past few months, starting from April until August, added ACP Diwan.

The accused arrested in April, May, and June were identified as Abid Khan, Khalid Khan, Gautam (single name), Rohit (single name), Surendra (single name), Gaurav Garg, and Kapil Garg. The latest arrests made included Ranjeet Thakur, Raju (single name), Sema Bano, Karishma (single name), Niharika (single name), Akash (single name), Parveen Rajendra, Kapil (single name), and Sumit Chauhan.

