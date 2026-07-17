Delivery executive mowed down by dumper truck on eway service lane

A 25-year-old delivery executive died after a speeding dumper truck hit and ran over his motorcycle on the service lane of Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram on Thursday, police said. Police said a 12-wheeled truck was speeding when it hit Yadav’s motorcycle.

The deceased, identified as Anil Yadav, was from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh but had been living in Jharsam, Sector 39 for several years. Police said the incident took place at 7am when he was on his way for a delivery.

Police said a 12-wheeled truck was speeding when it hit Yadav’s motorcycle.

“Yadav fell onto the ground and was crushed under the truck before the driver could stop,” said a police officer, adding that the driver stopped the truck afterwards and fled after jumping out of the cabin.

Some delivery executives travelling on the same route saw the accident and raised an alarm. They were soon joined by other colleagues, who blocked the service lane in protest, leading to traffic on the service lane and the main carriageway leading to Jaipur, said police.

Investigators said the executives alleged that the police and ambulance took too long to reach the spot. They demanded immediate arrest of the truck driver and compensation for Yadav’s family.

According to the police, the protestors did not allow police to remove the body and the truck for around two to three hours.

A police officer said officers arranged a heavy vehicle driver to remove the truck and recover the body, however, the executives assaulted him, forcing him to flee.

The officer said additional police officials soon reached the spot and persuaded the executives to end the protest, assuring that action would be taken. Police seized the truck and the motorcycle and removed the body.

On a complaint from the deceased’s cousin, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the truck driver’s identity has been ascertained and he will be arrested soon. “The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy,” he added.