Deportation process begins for 13 illegal Bangladeshi nationals found living in Ggm

The deportation process of 13 Bangladeshi nationals, who were found allegedly staying illegally in slums and construction sites across Gurugram, began on Thursday after a police team escorted them by train from New Delhi to West Bengal, police said. Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the deportation process was initiated following directions issued by the central government.

The police team escorting the group is headed by an inspector and consists of 23 personnel, officials said.

Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the deportation process was initiated following directions issued by the central government.

“The police team will hand them over to the authorities at Malda Town in West Bengal for further proceedings at the India-Bangladesh border in accordance with the legal procedure,” Sharma said

Last month, a special verification drive was launched across Gurugram, during which crime branch teams conducted raids at slum clusters and construction sites and identified 13 foreign nationals who were allegedly working in the city after entering India illegally over the past one year, police said.

Identity documents issued by the Bangladeshi government were also recovered from the nationals, officials said.

Sharma said several illegal Bangladeshi nationals were caught in Gurugram last year as well and were sent to West Bengal in a state police bus.

“The verification drive is continuing across slum clusters, rented accommodations, industrial areas, hotels and other locations in the city,” Sharma said.

Individuals found with suspicious documents or unable to produce valid proof of lawful stay in India are being proceeded against under relevant legal provisions, he added.

Sharma appealed to residents to report any suspected illegal foreign national or suspicious person by calling Dial-112 or informing the nearest police station.

“We urge the landlords, RWAs, employers and commercial establishments to ensure police verification of tenants, domestic workers and employees to weed out such elements,” he added.