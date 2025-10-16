Despite NCR ban, illegal firecracker sales thrive in Gurugram

Despite a complete ban on the sale and storage of conventional firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR), a spot check by the Hindustan Times team across several markets in Gurugram revealed that traditional firecrackers are still being sold quietly, discreetly, and at high prices. Despite official denials, illegal sales continue through hidden channels, with consignments arriving from Bahadurgarh and Rewari. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

During inspections, the HT team found small shopkeepers in markets such as Sector 31, Sector 46, South City 1 and 2, Sector 56, Sector 10, Palam Vihar, Badshahpur and Sushant Lok 1 and 2 selling banned firecrackers. The stock was often concealed in sacks under tables or behind counters displaying legal Diwali items such as diyas, lights and decorative candles.

To be sure, The Supreme Court, in its October 15 order, has allowed the sale and use of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute-approved green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from October 18 to 20, but only as a test case under strict monitoring. Firecrackers can be burst between 6am–7am and 8pm–10pm on Diwali and its eve. Only licensed traders at designated outlets can sell green firecrackers that emit 30% less particulate matter and gases. The sale or use of conventional, high-emission, series (‘lari’), or barium-based crackers, as well as online and unlicensed roadside sales, remains banned. Bursting outside permitted hours is also prohibited. Enforcement will involve joint drives by police and pollution control officials across Delhi, Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan, with Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation(PESO) conducting inspections and seizing illegal stock.

“We only sell firecrackers to our regular customers or to those who specifically ask for them. This year, because of the blanket ban, we began selling them discreetly around Dussehra,” said a shopkeeper from Sector 31 market, requesting not to be named.

At Badshahpur market, a shopkeeper who initially denied having any stock quietly pulled out packets of crackers from under a table. When asked for a bill, he refused. “We can’t give a bill. These are sold in black. If we print bills, we’ll be caught,” he said, requesting anonymity. “We only sell to known customers. Police have been visiting regularly, so we keep them hidden.”

At another kiosk in Sector 46, a shopkeeper produced a sack containing small boxes of sparklers, fountains, rockets and ground spinners, all priced above the printed rate. “We have both locally made and branded firecrackers. Sparklers are priced at ₹100, rockets at ₹500, and ground spinners around ₹400. Since these items aren’t openly available due to the restrictions, we’re keeping the prices slightly higher,” he said. When asked about the ban, he added, “Everyone knows, but people still want some fireworks for Diwali night or even for family or office events. If we don’t sell, someone else will. The crackers we’re selling are leftover stock from last year.”

He used cloth bags instead of transparent ones to conceal the purchase. “We’re using cloth bags so the crackers aren’t easily visible. We have to be careful,” he said. Asked about green crackers, he responded, “No one really wants to buy them. Most people are looking for loud noise and vibrant colours, something green crackers don’t offer.”