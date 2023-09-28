Developers of 23 Gurugram condos told to submit building plans to facilitate structural audit

The Gurugram administration on Wednesday issued directions to developers of 23 condominiums in the city to submit building plans of their projects within a week so that structural audit of their complexes can be carried out. In the aftermath of the partial building collapse at Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 in February 2022 (above), the district administration and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) had decided to conduct structural audit of all condominiums from where residents had filed complaints regarding poor construction and deficiencies in maintenance. (VIPIN KUMAR/HT ARCHIVE)

Gurugram additional deputy commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena issued these directions during a meeting with representatives of developers and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of 23 condominiums for which structural audit has been recommended.

In the aftermath of the partial building collapse at Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 in February 2022, the district administration and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) had decided to conduct structural audit of all condominiums from where residents had filed complaints regarding poor construction and deficiencies in maintenance.

DTCP officials said first, a visual audit was carried out at these condominiums and on the basis of that, it was decided to conduct structural testing and audit in 23 projects.

Meena during the meeting said builders should submit their building plans and drawings to the DTCP within a week after which the structural audit process will be taken forward.

Meena also said after detailed discussions, it was decided that half the cost of the audit will be borne by the developers and half by the RWA concerned.

He also said those buyers who have purchased flats but have not yet taken possession will have to bear the expenses for the repair work. Apart from that, the builder company will have to bear the expenses of flats which have not been sold yet.

The DTCP said developers must submit their building plans at the earliest as the entire schedule for the structural audit and its costing will be worked out on the basis of these plans and designs. “The district administration and DTCP are committed to completing the audit at the earliest. We have asked the developer to submit plan within a week and discussion are being held with RWAs to take the process forward,” said Manish Yadav, DTP, enforcement.

Yadav said during the audit, both destructive and non destructive testing will be carried out by auditors and a report on each condominiums with recommendations to remove the deficiencies will be made by auditors. It will be ensured that structural and maintenance issues are resolved in these buildings,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!