DHBVN hamstrung by tech staff shortage; power minister assures action

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Limited is facing a shortage of more than 500 technical field staff at present in the city and more at other places, which, if not addressed, will hamper its redressal of faults in transmission and breakdowns, officials in the know of the matter said. State power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala has assured the power utility that all required steps will be taken to appoint the required technical staff at the earliest.

Officials said technical manpower in the field is required to cater the consumer needs as power consumption will start soaring after two and a half months, when the cold gives way to summer, increasing complaints of faults in transmission and breakdowns.

They said the most acute shortage is that of assistant linemen and linemen, who carry out repairs, besides a few foremen.

They said Circle-I of Gurugram at present has 13 subdivisions of which five were formed within a year along with four new in Circle-II which has now 11 subdivisions, which is for distributing consumer load.

ML Rohilla, superintending engineer (Circle-I), said they have urged the minister to provide some manpower on an urgent basis and he has assured them of action.

“Soon a detailed requirement will be sent by DHBVN zonal chief engineers to our MD for approval and Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN) will supply the men,” he said.

Rohilla said the subdivision restructuring has increased the need for manpower.

The minister held three separate meetings with the senior officials of his department including DHBVN, industrial and domestic consumers and builders at the PWD guest house in the city on Wednesday during which he came to know about the shortage and assured of necessary action.

He asked the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industries across Gurugram and other cities.

“Automobile plants in Haryana manufacture 40% of the cars and 50% of two-wheelers used in the entire country. Uninterrupted power supply will lead to their growth and attract more industries which will end up creating more jobs and increasing revenue for the government,” Chautala said.

Both Chautala and department’s principal secretary V Umashankar emphasised on quick resolution of power supply related issues faced by all kinds of consumers.

Umashankar also directed the engineers to visit spots where industrial consumers are facing issues and fix a time frame for sanctioning new connections to such consumers. Newly posted DHBVN managing director Amit Khatri was also present in the meeting.