Discom strengthens power infra to avoid summer outages

The power distribution company is strengthening infrastructure by setting up at least 29 11kV feeders spread across 200 kilometres to mitigate issues of overloading and power outages when demand peaks during summer, officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited said on Wednesday. Discom officials said the infrastructure needed to be strengthened and feeders doubled in these areas due to overloading in last summer. Work in Circle-2 will be completed by the month-end while the work on 20 RDS and industrial feeders will commence in a fortnight and be completed by July. (HT PHOTO)

The move, costing ₹35 crore, is expected to ease the woes of industries in three phases of Udyog Vihar, and residential areas of Sector 23, Sector 46, Sector 40, Sector 39, Sushant Lok-3 and South City-1 under sub-urban division of Circle-2.

Further, 10 feeders will be installed in Farrukhnagar, Pataudi, Haily Mandi and neighbouring areas, besides another set of 10 feeders for the Manesar industrial area, under Circle-1.

Officials said that the rural domestic supply (RDS) feeder lines are at least 10 kilometres long, while the urban and industrial feeders are about two to four kilometres long.

They said the infrastructure needed to be strengthened and feeders doubled in theses areas due to overloading in last summer. Work in Circle-2 will be completed by the month-end while the work on 20 RDS and industrial feeders will commence in a fortnight and be completed by July.

Shyambir Saini, DHBVN’s superintending engineer, Circle-I, said: “A maximum of 300 amperes of current load is allowed per feeder, and the load had already touched 250-280 amperes last summer. If feeders were not increased, it would have started causing faults. In such scenarios, we are forced to make scheduled power cuts to avoid damages to transmission lines.”

“RDS feeders will start getting overloaded within five years again as the areas are continuously developing and population is increasing,” said Saini, adding that the industrial feeders will last longer, for around 7-10 years, due to saturated demand.

Shalini, executive engineer, sub-urban division, said that residents of Sushant Lok-3 faced severe outages due to overloading as it had a single-point connection and the old infrastructure was unable to support the load demand.

“Thus, we divided the area into two halves and an upcoming feeder will fetch power to one part. Overloading and power outages will end. Power outage issues in South City-1 will also end soon as work on laying new high and low tension transmission lines are going on there too,” she said.

She said that several new feeders have already made functional in the past two to three months, cutting overloading issues.