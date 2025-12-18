Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

DMRC pegs 100K daily riders for Yashobhoomi–IFFCO metro by 2031

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 03:48 am IST

DMRC and HMRTC proposals differ on alignment and ridership, with studies projecting contrasting passenger numbers up to 2051.

The proposed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) metro line from Yashobhoomi metro station on the Airport Express Line to Iffco Chowk metro station is planned as a completely underground corridor and is estimated to carry over 100,000 passengers daily by 2031, according to a traffic study conducted by the DMRC and shared with the Haryana government. 

The proposed 11.63-km underground line would link Airport Express with Old Gurugram, while an elevated HMRTC option projects much higher ridership. (HT Archive)
The proposed 11.63-km underground line would link Airport Express with Old Gurugram, while an elevated HMRTC option projects much higher ridership. (HT Archive)

As per the study, the proposed extension is projected to have around 100,000 daily riders in 2031, 150,000 in 2041 and 177,000 passengers by 2051. DMRC has proposed the underground alignment to encourage commuters from the Yellow Line and private modes of transport, including cars, to shift to the new corridor. 

In comparison, the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has proposed an alternative elevated metro corridor between Palam Vihar and Rezangla Chowk. The proposed line will be 8.4 km long and fully elevated, with interchange stations at Sector 21 in Dwarka and at Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar, where it will connect with the proposed Huda City Centre–Cyber City metro line. Other proposed stations include Choma village, Sector 110A, Sector 111, Sector 28 in Dwarka and IECC. 

A study conducted by RITES in July 2022 has estimated significantly higher ridership for the elevated corridor, pegging daily passengers at over 200,000 in 2031, nearly 300,000 in 2041 and over 400,000 in 2051. 

A senior government official aware of the matter said both proposals are currently under consideration by the state government and HMRTC, and a decision on the projects is expected soon. 

According to the DMRC study, the underground corridor will begin at Yashobhoomi metro station, move beneath the Dwarka Expressway, cross a toll plaza and extend up to Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22, where it will connect with the upcoming Old Gurugram metro line. It will then move towards Iffco Chowk, cross the national highway and terminate opposite the existing Iffco Chowk metro station. The total length of the underground corridor is about 11.63 km. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / DMRC pegs 100K daily riders for Yashobhoomi–IFFCO metro by 2031
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The proposed underground metro line from Yashobhoomi to Iffco Chowk is expected to serve over 100,000 daily passengers by 2031, as per DMRC's traffic study. In contrast, an alternative elevated corridor by HMRTC estimates 200,000 riders. Both proposals are under state government review, with a decision anticipated soon. The underground line spans 11.63 km.