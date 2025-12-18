DMRC pegs 100K daily riders for Yashobhoomi–IFFCO metro by 2031

The proposed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) metro line from Yashobhoomi metro station on the Airport Express Line to Iffco Chowk metro station is planned as a completely underground corridor and is estimated to carry over 100,000 passengers daily by 2031, according to a traffic study conducted by the DMRC and shared with the Haryana government. The proposed 11.63-km underground line would link Airport Express with Old Gurugram, while an elevated HMRTC option projects much higher ridership. (HT Archive)

As per the study, the proposed extension is projected to have around 100,000 daily riders in 2031, 150,000 in 2041 and 177,000 passengers by 2051. DMRC has proposed the underground alignment to encourage commuters from the Yellow Line and private modes of transport, including cars, to shift to the new corridor.

In comparison, the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has proposed an alternative elevated metro corridor between Palam Vihar and Rezangla Chowk. The proposed line will be 8.4 km long and fully elevated, with interchange stations at Sector 21 in Dwarka and at Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar, where it will connect with the proposed Huda City Centre–Cyber City metro line. Other proposed stations include Choma village, Sector 110A, Sector 111, Sector 28 in Dwarka and IECC.

A study conducted by RITES in July 2022 has estimated significantly higher ridership for the elevated corridor, pegging daily passengers at over 200,000 in 2031, nearly 300,000 in 2041 and over 400,000 in 2051.

A senior government official aware of the matter said both proposals are currently under consideration by the state government and HMRTC, and a decision on the projects is expected soon.

According to the DMRC study, the underground corridor will begin at Yashobhoomi metro station, move beneath the Dwarka Expressway, cross a toll plaza and extend up to Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22, where it will connect with the upcoming Old Gurugram metro line. It will then move towards Iffco Chowk, cross the national highway and terminate opposite the existing Iffco Chowk metro station. The total length of the underground corridor is about 11.63 km.