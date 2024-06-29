 Drive against unauthorised structures along SPR starts in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drive against unauthorised structures along SPR starts in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2024 07:18 AM IST

GMDA launched a 4-day drive to clear unauthorized structures from green belts along Southern Peripheral Road to beautify Gurugram and increase green cover.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) initiated a four-day enforcement drive on Friday to clear unauthorised structures from the green belts along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), said officials. This initiative, led by GMDA’s enforcement team, will continue for the next three working days to ensure the green belts are free from encroachments, they added.

RS Batth, DTP, GMDA, said that approximately 30 nurseries, 15 Banjara shops, three permanent structures including shops and a service station, and around 75 jhuggies were demolished (HT Photo)
RS Batth, DTP, GMDA, said that approximately 30 nurseries, 15 Banjara shops, three permanent structures including shops and a service station, and around 75 jhuggies were demolished (HT Photo)

GMDA officials said the drive was conducted with the aim of beautifying the city and increasing its green cover. On the first day, a 1.5 km stretch of the 30-meter green belt in sectors 58, 61, and 62 was cleared.

RS Batth, DTP, GMDA, said that approximately 30 nurseries, 15 Banjara shops, three permanent structures including shops and a service station, and around 75 jhuggies were demolished. “The drive was in response to multiple complaints from residents of the surrounding sectors,” he said.

Prior to the demolition, a two-day announcement was made, and notices were served to the violators. GMDA plans to continue such significant drives to address encroachment issues across the city.

The GIS team checked demarcation issues on the spot, ensuring the demolition was successfully executed. It was also discovered that locals were renting out government land for these unauthorized activities. FIRs will be lodged against those responsible.

”On the directions of CEO GMDA, we are conducting a four-day drive to clear the green belts along SPR. Such drives will be continued in the city to clear encroachments and develop green belts in a better way in Gurugram,” said Batth.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / Drive against unauthorised structures along SPR starts in Gurugram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On