Drive against unauthorised structures along SPR starts in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) initiated a four-day enforcement drive on Friday to clear unauthorised structures from the green belts along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), said officials. This initiative, led by GMDA’s enforcement team, will continue for the next three working days to ensure the green belts are free from encroachments, they added. RS Batth, DTP, GMDA, said that approximately 30 nurseries, 15 Banjara shops, three permanent structures including shops and a service station, and around 75 jhuggies were demolished (HT Photo)

GMDA officials said the drive was conducted with the aim of beautifying the city and increasing its green cover. On the first day, a 1.5 km stretch of the 30-meter green belt in sectors 58, 61, and 62 was cleared.

RS Batth, DTP, GMDA, said that approximately 30 nurseries, 15 Banjara shops, three permanent structures including shops and a service station, and around 75 jhuggies were demolished. “The drive was in response to multiple complaints from residents of the surrounding sectors,” he said.

Prior to the demolition, a two-day announcement was made, and notices were served to the violators. GMDA plans to continue such significant drives to address encroachment issues across the city.

The GIS team checked demarcation issues on the spot, ensuring the demolition was successfully executed. It was also discovered that locals were renting out government land for these unauthorized activities. FIRs will be lodged against those responsible.

”On the directions of CEO GMDA, we are conducting a four-day drive to clear the green belts along SPR. Such drives will be continued in the city to clear encroachments and develop green belts in a better way in Gurugram,” said Batth.