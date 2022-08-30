DTCP calls meeting before first phase of structural audit begins
Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) and the district administration has called a meeting of developers and RWA presidents of 17 condominiums on Wednesday, to finalise the modalities of the structural audit process which is likely to begin this week.
DTCP officials said that a work order for carrying out the first phase of structural audit of residential societies is likely to be issued by Friday and will audit 17 condominiums.
The state government had recommended the structural audit of 60 condominiums on the basis of multiple complaints lodged by residents and Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) regarding poor construction quality, structural issues and maintenance in the last two years.
The aim of the meeting which will be headed by deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav is to discuss various aspects of the audit process and it will outline the entire process of audit over the next three months, said officials.
“We had hired four consultant firms for the structural audit of 60 condominiums and in the last two weeks these experts along with senior officials of PWD, district administration and DTCP finalised the standard operating procedure to be followed. Now the objective is to discuss the modalities and assign responsibilities so that audit can start,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner and enforcement.
The structural audit exercise will be conducted in phases. “The committee formed by the district administration headed by deputy commissioner, will discuss the matter in detail with the stakeholders and put a final stamp on the procedures on Wednesday. The work order for the first phase will be issued by Friday,” said Madholia, adding that the last two weeks were spent fine tuning the process.
The residents, meanwhile, said that the process of structural audit should be expedited and the condominium RWAs and residents must be made aware of key observations and decisions taken by the committee.
The developers and condominiums being called for the meeting on Wednesday include Dwarkadish Buildwell (Antriksh Heights), Brisk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (Brisk Lumbini sector), Central Park (Central Park), M3M (M3M Woodshire), Mapsko Ltd (Mapsko Casabella), (Mapsko Paradise), Mapsko Royal), Paras Buildtech (Paras Irene), DLF Universal Ltd.(Park Place), Raheja Developers (Raheja Atharva), (Raheja Vedanta), Signature Global Pvt Ltd (Signature Global Solera), Spaze Tower Pvt Ltd (Spaze Privy), Advance India Pvt Ltd (The Peaceful Homes), Tulip Infratech Pvt Ltd (Tulip Ivory), Ms Unitech Ltd (Uniworld Garden II), Mahindra Lifespaces Aura Ltd (Mahindra Aura).
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
