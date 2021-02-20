IND USA
gurugram news

DTCP carries out demolition drive in Farruknagar

The enforcement team of department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in Farrukhnagar in which three colonies were demolished amid protests by residents
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST

The enforcement team of department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in Farrukhnagar in which three colonies were demolished amid protests by residents. DTCP officials said that 20 acres of land was cleared of unauthorised structures, which were constructed without any permission. A large posse of Gurugram police also accompanied the enforcement team, said officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that 10 under-construction houses and around 100 plinths and several boundary walls were demolished. “Offices of the dealers based there were also demolished. Long-term demolition drives are planned this month and next month against illegal colonies,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a related development the enforcement team of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) also carried out a major demolition drive against encroachments in HSVP markets in sectors 23 and 21.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, said that several shopkeepers had made extensions in their shops, others had covered the corridors and there were a lot of complaints from residents. “The enforcement team will take action against violators in HSVP markets in the coming weeks. We removed encroachments today and if these are repeated criminal action will be initiated,” he said.

A team from Palam Vihar police station helped in the demolition drive, said HSVP officials.

