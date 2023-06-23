DTCP issues final order on Chintels Paradiso compensation

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday issued the final order for payment of compensation to flat owners of towers D, E and F of Chintels Paradiso condominium in Gurugram’s Sector 109. The district town planner (enforcement) in his order said there have been some ambiguities regarding the payment to be made to the owners and fresh directions have been issued to ensure clarity.

The Chintels Paradiso condominium in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

The order has fixed the compensation to be paid to the flat owners as per the directions of the district committee.

The order issued by Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement) said the builder will pay ₹6,500 per sqft (super area) plus the cost of interiors as finalised by the district committee, actual stamp duties, shifting charges and rent till full and final payment of flats to the owners.

“The directions have been issued in order to ensure that there is clarity among the buyers as to what will be paid by the builder. The entire payment schedule has been finalised by the district committee headed by the deputy commissioner after a detailed discussion with all stakeholders,” said Yadav.

It may be recalled that following the structural audit report submitted by experts from IIT Delhi, the district administration on January 29 this year had said that Tower D will be demolished while towers E and F are also unsafe for habitation and must be vacated. The district administration last week had also directed that Tower G of the condominium was also unsafe and needs to be vacated.

The developer Chintels India Ltd has given two options to the buyers which include a buyback offer for a price of ₹6,500 per sq feet plus additional charges as decided by the district committee. The flat owners who opt for this option will get rent till the full and final settlement.

The buyers who opt for the second option will get reconstructed flats in a period of three to four years, but they will not be paid rent for this period.

