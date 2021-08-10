DTCP seeks registry, power connection details of Sai Lane Colony, illegal housing in Sector 65

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sought plot registry details of Sai Lane Colony and another colony in Sector 65, where registrations were done for illegal housings despite lack of land-use change permissions. The department also sought details of electricity connections to residences, questioning on what basis the same was issued.

Around 135 flats have been constructed in violation of rules and without permission in Sai Lane Colony of Old Gurugram, while over 100 flats have been built on agricultural land in Sector 65, DTCP officials said.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that while notices have already been served to owners, developers and property dealers, they are seeking details from the revenue department regarding the registry of these illegal properties. “We have also sought details from the power utility, to find out on what basis electricity connections were released to these flats owners,” he said.

“We have sought details of the property deeds registered by the revenue department and also an explanation as to how these properties could be registered as these were developed without CLU [change of land use] permissions or licence from DTCP. As per Haryana urban development rules, clearance has to be obtained from the department for registration of property smaller than two acres in controlled areas,” said Bhath.

A letter sent to the revenue and electricity departments states, ”After perusal of revenue documents, it has been found that unauthorised colony has been carved out in the revenue estate of Gurugram village without any permission from competent authority and raised unauthorised construction of independent flats/floors and sold to individuals and sale deeds executed.”

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said action was initiated against the colony developed in Sector 65 last year and a number of flats were sealed and constructed stopped. “A case has also been registered against the property developers and landowners who were engaged in the sale of such flats. We have also issued notice to people involved in Sai Lane and action would be initiated against them as well,” he said.