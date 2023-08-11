A 50-year-old editor of a Hindi news channel was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting a misleading post against Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran, said police. However, the news channel said that he “was kidnapped” from near his residence in Gurugram. Editor of news channel held for social media post

Gurugram police said a case was registered against Mukesh Kumar, resident editor of Noida-based Sudarshan News channel and a resident of Sector 17 on Thursday under Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act and 153B, 501, 469 and 505(1) (C) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Cyber Crime police station (east).

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said, “On August 8, the suspect had posted a tweet against the police commissioner from his verified account, and it was found to be totally baseless, untrue and misleading,” he said.

“Kumar had tweeted that Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran had got a call from a foreign news channel and pressure is being put on her to act against Hindus. He said that she came under so much pressure after the call that she initiated a crackdown on Hindu outfits,” ACP Dahiya said.

“Taking cognisance of his controversial post, police had registered a case against him and after completing the probe, a cyber police team led by inspector Jasvir Singh arrested him from his residence on Friday,” the ACP said

Meanwhile, the official handle of the news channel said, “Kumar has been abducted in broad daylight. He was about to visit Mewat to help some activists but was dragged from his car by unidentified goons in Gurugram’s Sector 17.”

