Elvish Yadav booked for assaulting YouTuber in Gurugram

YouTuber Elvish Yadav was booked for allegedly assaulting another YouTuber in a shopping mall in Gurugram’s Sector 53 on Friday, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media websites. An FIR was registered against Elvish Yadav and his associates under Sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

The complaint in this case was registered by Delhi resident Sagar Thakur, who goes by the name Maxtern online. He has more than 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, 850,000 followers on Instagram, and 240,000 followers on X. He and Yadav have known each other since 2021.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Fan pages of Elvish Yadav spread hate against me, which made me distressed. Yadav asked me to meet him at a shop in the mall after noon on Friday. When I arrived at 12.30pm, he and his eight or ten drunk friends assaulted me. Yadav tried to break my spine to physically disable me,” Yadav told HT.

Thakur said that he passed out following the assault in the mall. When he came to, he went to the Sector 53 police station to file a complaint, based on which a first information report was registered against Yadav and others under Sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“An FIR has been registered and the probe is underway,” said inspector Rajender Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 53 police station.

On November 3, Yadav was booked with five other people under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51.