Employee of private company held for fraud

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 23, 2023 11:36 PM IST

According to the police the suspect has been identified as Hemant Trehan, a resident of Faridabad who was working in the account section of a private company

Police arrested an employee of a private company for allegedly transferred 85 lakh to his fake accounts and accounts of his family members fraudulently.

A team led by inspector Jasveer Singh arrested the suspect and now questioning him after taking him on remand. (Representative Image)
A team led by inspector Jasveer Singh arrested the suspect and now questioning him after taking him on remand. (Representative Image)

Police said the suspect was taken on five day police remand after being produced in a city court on Saturday.

According to the police the suspect has been identified as Hemant Trehan, a resident of Faridabad who was working in the account section of a private company.

On August 23, Ajay Singh, official of the private company had filed a complaint against the accused that he had embezzled 85 lakh of the company. An FIR was registered at cyber crime, east police station.

A team led by inspector Jasveer Singh arrested the suspect and now questioning him after taking him on remand.

“During interrogation, the suspect revealed that with the intention of earning more money, he had fraudulently transferred the amount in another bank account and had also spent the defrauded amount on shopping. We are questioning the suspect”, said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

