Gurugram, A contempt petition has been moved before the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging a Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam official submitted false statements and misleading compliance reports regarding disconnection of electricity supply to a construction site here which had been ordered shut by the Commission for Air Quality Management . False submission by power official over electricity supply to Gurugram construction site: Plea in HC

The petition, filed by Gurugram resident Ramdhan in connection with an ongoing writ petition, accuses DHBVN executive engineer Vikas Yadav of "wilful and deliberate violation" of court directions by repeatedly claiming there was no electricity connection at the site linked to Rajdarbar Iconic Ventures Ltd in Sector 27.

According to the plea, CAQM had issued a closure notice on December 12, 2025, ordering immediate disconnection of power supply to the construction site over alleged violations related to construction and demolition activities.

The order was addressed to multiple agencies, including DHBVN and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

The petitioner alleged that following the closure notice, DHBVN submitted a compliance report dated January 28, 2026, stating that no electricity had been provided and no electrical connection was found at the location during inspection.

Similar claims were later repeated in a short reply before the high court and subsequently through an affidavit filed on May 18, 2026, the plea stated.

However, the petitioner claimed that an electricity bill issued in the name of Krisam Properties Pvt Ltd for a property in Sector 27 reflected active electricity consumption for January 2026, contradicting DHBVN's stand before the court.

The petitioner argued that the existence of an electricity bill demonstrated that supply existed at or around the disputed premises despite the closure order.

The matter had earlier come up before the high court on May 6, when the bench directed the state government and DHBVN to clarify the inconsistency between the electricity bill and the utility's earlier statement claiming that no supply existed at the site.

In the latest contempt plea, the petitioner further alleged that the officer continued to maintain the same position even after the court's observations and despite admissions in related applications filed by private parties claiming possession over parts of the land.

The plea argued that the official's actions amounted to breach of an undertaking given to the court, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, against the DHBVN official.

It has also urged the court to direct strict compliance with the CAQM closure order and disconnect any electricity supply allegedly existing at the site.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.